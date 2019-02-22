Freebie Friday: Hockey classes, clay masks and LEGO kids event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's Freebie Friday and we are going to start with a few "treat yourself" freebies.
FREE AVEDA SERVICES
Aveda is offering all kinds of free services for skin, hair and spirit. Choose one service, which lasts anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes.
To sign up, fill out the form HERE.
FREE CLAY MASK
Sephora is offering a free clay mask as part of their Sephora collection. All you need to do to get yours is follow Sephora Collection @SC and fill out your information online. They'll mail you the mask!
For the online information form, CLICK HERE.
FREE LEGO MOVIE EVENT
There are also lots of great freebies for the kids this weekend. On Saturday, 2/23, Barnes and Noble stores are hosting a free LEGO Movie 2 Kids Make & Take Event. Kids can make and keep a LEGO Mini Emmet's Dream House and get other freebies.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE VIRTUAL REALITY RIDE
Happening through March 24th at the Kimmel Center, visitors can go on a virtual reality ride on the interactive and thrilling "swing" installation. It's free for all visitors to try.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE HOCKEY FOR KIDS
On Saturday, 2/23 it's free hockey for kids! USA Hockey and 350 local ice arenas across the country are hosting "Try Hockey For Free Day" in honor of Hockey Week! Kids ages 4-9 can participate.
To find a participating rink on your area, CLICK HERE.
