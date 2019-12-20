Freebie Friday: Holiday events, free trial workout classes for 6abc viewers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's finally Freebie Friday and there are a lot of holiday happenings going on all throughout the area!
FREE WINTER CARNIVAL
First up is a free Winter Carnival, featuring seasonal crafts, hot chocolate, and a life-sized version of Candyland!
The event is for kids age 11 and under. It's taking place from 1pm-4:30pm Saturday, December 21st in the Children's Department of the Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library. For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE WINTERFEST
Saturday, December 21st is the last opportunity to take part in King of Prussia Town Center's Winterfest. The event takes place from noon-5pm.
Families can enjoy free horse and carriage rides, arts and crafts, music, and a visit from Santa as well as Buddy the Elf (who will be there from 1pm-4pm). For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE CHANUKAH CELEBRATION
On Sunday, December 22nd, you can celebrate the start of Chanukah on the Avenue with the South Philadelphia Shtiebel.
The event along Passyunk Avenue begins at 5pm with music, crafts, and free latkes. The menorah will be lit at 6pm at the Singing Fountain, followed by an annual dreidel tournament and more treats. For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE SANTA STORY HOUR
You can also bring the kids to the Lodge at Blue Cross RiverRink on December 21st for a special Santa-themed story hour.
The event begins at 11:30am and includes dancing before the storytime and free cookies and hot cocoa during the reading. For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE GOSPEL CHOIR PERFORMANCE
On Sunday, December 22nd, Saint Thomas Gospel Choir from the African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas will be performing, as part of the last Gospel on the Plaza series.
The Soulful Christmas performance begins at 6pm on the Kimmel Center's Plaza Stage. For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE TRIAL WORKOUT CLASSES
This is a special deal just for 6abc viewers. The Bria Method in Warminster, Bucks County, is offering people a free week to try their special high-intensity-interval training or low-intensity-interval training classes.
Some of the offerings include yoga, pilates, and barre. Just mention that you saw the offer on Action News. For more information, CLICK HERE.
