Freebie Friday: Ice cream, beauty gifts and family fun

It's the final Freebie Friday of the month and we have some freebies for everyone!
FREE ICE CREAM
On Monday, April 1st, the Ice Cream Shoppe, next to Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy, will be giving out free cones or cups of Richman's Ice Cream, as well as water-ice, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can find the same deal for ice cream at Trolley Car Station, in University City, at the same time. And the Trolley Car Cafe, in East Falls, is giving away small cones or cups from 7 a.m to 3 p.m on April Fools Day - Monday, April 1st.
FREE BEAUTY BAG
If you head to the Whole Foods on Pennsylvania Avenue on the morning of Saturday March 30th, you might walk away with $100 worth of beauty freebies. All you have to do is bring in an old, empty, beauty-product container and, if you are one of the first 200 customers, they will swap it out for a bag, filled with their favorite clean-beauty products. Containers must be completely empty. No nail polish, nail polish remover, perfume or pressurized containers - like hairspray - will be accepted. The Better Beauty Swap begins at 8 a.m.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE FAMILY FUN
Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford, New Jersey is kicking off their season with a Welcome Back Weekend party. The whole family can enjoy free farm tour hayrides and free admission to the discovery barnyard and animal farm. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, March 30th and Sunday, March 31st.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE SPRING BEAUTY SET
L'Occitane is helping people enjoy the season with a three-piece Spring beauty set. The Amande trio includes a hand cream, a shower oil, and a skin oil. All you have to do is print this coupon, or save it to your phone. Then head into a L'Occitane store before Sunday, March 31st, and show them the coupon. No purchase required.
