Freebie Friday: Ice cream, coffee, comic books

Alicia Vitarelli breaks down all your freebies this Friday during Action News at 4:30pm on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE ICE CREAM

Mark your calendars! Tuesday, May 8th is Hagen-Dazs annual Free Cone Day! Stop by your local shop between 4pm-8pm for your free scoop!
FREE COFFEE

Saturday, May 5th is the grand opening of Cup of Bliss coffee company in Collingswood, New Jersey - and they are offering free iced coffee to celebrate.
FREE FESTIVAL ON SOUTH STREET

This weekend, the South Street Spring Fest has tons of free things to do and see, including free concerts, magic shows, balloon making, inflatable fun and even free pony rides! There's also free virtual reality games and also a free comic book at Atomic City Comics on 6th and South Streets.

FREE COMIC BOOKS

Saturday, May 5th is also free comic book day all around the world! Participating comic book shops are giving away books to anyone who comes in.
FREE OUTDOOR MOVIES

Free outdoor move nights are back at Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties. It kicks it off Thursday, May 10th t with the Oscar winner "The Shape of Water".
FREE FIRST SUNDAY

On May 6th, the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chaddsford, Pennsylvania is celebrating first Sunday with storytelling, a magician, a meet-and-greet with Rapunzel and arts and crafts. The fun lasts from 11am-2pm.
