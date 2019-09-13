Freebie Friday: Ice Cream, yoga, scarecrow festival and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Freebie Friday and we always like to start with a free treat.
FREE ICE CREAM
It's still technically summer and when you download the Baskin Robbins app, they will give you a free scoop of ice cream! To find a shop near, you CLICK HERE.
FREE SHREDDING
If you're doing some end of summer organizing, Staples is offering up to two pounds of free shredding to help you get rid of the paper clutter, safely. Just print the coupon and bring it with you.
FREE YOGA
From now through September 30th, register to get a free week of yoga classes at a participating local studio. You can use the classes through October, it's Yoga Health Foundation's way of getting people to try it out.
FREE VET EXAM
PetSmart and Banfield Pet Hospital are offering a free visit and vet exam. Just fill out the form to sign up.
FREE OPERA CONCERT
Opera Philadelphia's recent revival of Puccini's La Bohme will be broadcast on Independence Mall Saturday night (9/14) at 7 pm. There's also a Fun Family Zone with free activities for the kids and a free photo booth too. Free tickets are required and can be downloaded online.
FREE SCARECROW FESTIVAL
If you're feeling in the fall mood, head to Peddler's Village where you can see 100 handmade scarecrows created by local residents and organizations. The free Scarecrow Festival is this weekend (9/14 & 9/15) and features scarecrow-making workshops, pumpkin painting, live entertainment and more kid-friendly activities.
