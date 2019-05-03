Freebie Friday: Italian ice, Twinkies, comic books and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are all the freebies you can get this week!
FREE ITALIAN ICE
May 3rd is National Italian Ice Day. If you download the mobile app for Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard, you can head to one of their stores and get a free regular italian ice. The deal can be redeemed until 9 p.m.! Rita's says existing app users will find the deal in their rewards wallet.
FREE COMIC BOOK
Saturday, May 4th is both National Free Comic Book Day and Star Wars Day, otherwise known as May the Fourth be With You. To celebrate, more than five million comic books will be given away at stores across the country - including at Atomic City Comics on South Street in Philadelphia. Many events will also have special Star Wars theme parties.
To find a participating location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE SPRING FESTIVAL
Saturday, May 4th is also the massive South Street Spring Festival. Thousands of revelers are expected to enjoy free concerts, a kid zone, dancing, and a giant Maypole. The event, which spans 12-city blocks, runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
FREE GYM SESSION
AVE King of Prussia is hosting a free hour-long strength and conditioning session in their gym with a personal trainer on May 4th to celebrate National Fitness Day. Just RSVP to attend the class at 10am by e-mailing Emily at ebrannan@aveliving.com.
FREE FOOD FOR TEACHERS
- On Tuesday, May 7th, all educators will get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Just bring a school ID to get the freebie for Teacher Appreciation Week.
- Nurses can also get a free MiniBon Roll or a 4-pack of BonBites, with their ID, at Cinnabon. That promotion runs every day from May 6th, thru the 11th for National Nurses Week.
FREE TWINKIES
The Twinkiemobile will be making another stop in South Philadelphia this weekend! Just head to FDR park following the Broad Street Run on Sunday, May 5th to get free Hostess treats. The event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
