CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: Mission BBQ, tall ships and spring festivals

EMBED </>More Videos

Alicia Vitarelli breaks down all your freebies this Friday during Action News at 4:30pm on May 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE BBQ FOR SERVICE MEMBERS

May 19th is Armed Forces Day and Mission BBQ is hosting Lunch with the Heroes from 11 am to 2 pm with free sandwiches for all active service members and veterans.
To find a location near, you, CLICK HERE.

SAIL PHILADELPHIA TALL SHIPS

Thursday, May 24th, is SAIL Philadelphia. Head to the Delaware River waterfront to watch tall ships from U.S. and international ports sail in and dock at Independence Seaport Museum and Penn's Landing.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE KIDS MUSIC CLASS AT READING TERMINAL

There's something fun happening at Reading Terminal Market every Tuesday in May! This Tuesday, May 22, bring the kids for a free Music Monkey Jungle class. Everyone is welcome and the fun starts at 10am.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE WORKOUT

For the fitness crowd, next Thursday, May 24th, is the first outdoor Free Fit Academy workout of the year. The group meets at 6:30 pm on the Philadelphia Art Museum steps for a workout with Philly fitness gurus. There's also a happy hour and networking event that follows.
To reserve your spot, CLICK HERE.

FREE PRENATAL YOGA CLASS

Listen up, expectant mamas! The Lokoff Abramson Early Learning Center in Blue Bell, Montgomery County is offering a free prenatal yoga class next Wednesday, May 23rd, and the following Wednesday, May 30th, at 6pm.
To registers for this free event, CLICK HERE.

FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

On Saturday, May 19th, University City's 40th Street Summer Series kicks off with a free concert at 6pm. There you'll find free crafts and free scoops of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream! The series runs through Sepetmeber on featured Saturdays throughout the summer.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE SPRING FESTIVALS THROUGHOUT THE AREA

- South 9th Street Italian Market Festival: Everyone is Italian on May 19th and 20th when the nation's oldest outdoor market celebrates its annual Italian Market Festival from 11am-6pm!

- Peddler's Village Strawberry Festival: Celebrate berry sweet traditions at the Peddler's Village 40th Annual Strawberry Festival on May 19th and 20th from 10am-6pm!

- Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival: One of Philadelphia's most popular spring festivals, the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival, is happening on Walnut Street from Avenue of the Arts to Rittenhouse Square on May 19th!

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcfreebie fridayfree stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News