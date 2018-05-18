Freebie Friday: Mission BBQ, tall ships and spring festivals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE BBQ FOR SERVICE MEMBERS
May 19th is Armed Forces Day and Mission BBQ is hosting Lunch with the Heroes from 11 am to 2 pm with free sandwiches for all active service members and veterans.
SAIL PHILADELPHIA TALL SHIPS
Thursday, May 24th, is SAIL Philadelphia. Head to the Delaware River waterfront to watch tall ships from U.S. and international ports sail in and dock at Independence Seaport Museum and Penn's Landing.
FREE KIDS MUSIC CLASS AT READING TERMINAL
There's something fun happening at Reading Terminal Market every Tuesday in May! This Tuesday, May 22, bring the kids for a free Music Monkey Jungle class. Everyone is welcome and the fun starts at 10am.
FREE WORKOUT
For the fitness crowd, next Thursday, May 24th, is the first outdoor Free Fit Academy workout of the year. The group meets at 6:30 pm on the Philadelphia Art Museum steps for a workout with Philly fitness gurus. There's also a happy hour and networking event that follows.
FREE PRENATAL YOGA CLASS
Listen up, expectant mamas! The Lokoff Abramson Early Learning Center in Blue Bell, Montgomery County is offering a free prenatal yoga class next Wednesday, May 23rd, and the following Wednesday, May 30th, at 6pm.
FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
On Saturday, May 19th, University City's 40th Street Summer Series kicks off with a free concert at 6pm. There you'll find free crafts and free scoops of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream! The series runs through Sepetmeber on featured Saturdays throughout the summer.
FREE SPRING FESTIVALS THROUGHOUT THE AREA
- South 9th Street Italian Market Festival: Everyone is Italian on May 19th and 20th when the nation's oldest outdoor market celebrates its annual Italian Market Festival from 11am-6pm!
- Peddler's Village Strawberry Festival: Celebrate berry sweet traditions at the Peddler's Village 40th Annual Strawberry Festival on May 19th and 20th from 10am-6pm!
- Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival: One of Philadelphia's most popular spring festivals, the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival, is happening on Walnut Street from Avenue of the Arts to Rittenhouse Square on May 19th!
