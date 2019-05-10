Freebie Friday: Mother's Day deals, ice cream, and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are all of the things you can get for free, beginning with Mother's Day deals.
MOTHER'S DAY FREEBIES
Free Shake
East Passyunk Avenue's P'unk Burger is offering moms a free Queen Bee Shake, made with honeycomb, Nutella, and Franklin Fountain Ice Cream, plus discounts for the kids. Moms can score this freebie from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 12th.
Free Mexican Food
Revolution Taco on Walnut Street is also offering moms special free treats. Moms can choose to get a free burrito, burrito bowl, empanada, or an order of tacos from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mother's Day - as long as she's accompanied by her family.
At Puyero on South 4th Street, moms can get a free arepa, patacone, or an appetizer from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mother's Day.
Free Cupcake and Coffee or Tea
If mothers stop by Queen Village bakery, Homemade Goodies by Roz, with their families, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12th, they'll get a free mini-cupcake and choice of coffee or tea.
And at East Passyunk Avenue's Vanilya Bakery, moms can get a free glass of champagne and a flower-shaped cookie.
Free Ice Cream
TCBY is also offering mothers a sweet treat for Mother's Day. Moms can head to their local store on Sunday and pick up a six ounce frozen yogurt for free.
FREE ICE CREAM CONE
Now to a deal everyone can get in on: Haagen-Dazs free cone day! Head to your local store from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14th and you'll walk out with a free mini-cone!
FREE BICYCLE TUNE-UPS
If you ride your bike by Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City on Friday May 17th, you can get a free tune-up. Keswick Cycle mechanics will service your bike at three times throughout the day, plus there will be snacks from Red Owl Tavern.
FREE EVENTS ON THE WATERFRONT
It's Opening Weekend on the Delaware River Waterfront. Enjoy tons of free activities at Spruce Street Harbor Park, Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, and Cherry Street Pier. The event features live music, face-painting, airbrush tattoos, a hula hoop festival, art lessons, "Dream in a Bottle" kits and more. It's spring time fun for the whole family!
Freebie Friday: Mother's Day deals, ice cream, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More