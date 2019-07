Freebie Friday: Museum admission, yoga, family fun, and more

This edition of Freebie Friday begins with your chance to see art at the Barnes Foundation, without paying a dime.Sunday, July 14th marks the museum's third annual Barnes on the Block party.The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., includes live art demonstrations, such as glassblowing and sculpture making, plus music and performances.And of course admission to the world-renowned museum is free.All you have to do is register in advance, here Free yoga nights have returned to the Absecon Lighthouse Bring a mat to the Atlantic City landmark, every Thursday night at 6 p.m., from now until August 29th and you can enjoy a free class.The lighthouse also hosts special events for kids, ages 12 and younger, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Wacky Wednesdays run until August 14th and include things like arts and crafts, movies, activities, and more.If you have a little one, head to your local Barnes and Noble, on Sunday, July 14th, for a new event called Baby & Me Storytime Featuring Busy Bee There, kids- 2 and under- can listen to a reading of the "Copy Cat Peekaboo" and take part in special activities geared towards sensory growth.The event, which starts at 11 a.m., also includes a free Starbucks coffee- hot or iced- for caregivers, at locations with Cafe stores.Walmart is hosting a Teacher Appreciation Event on Saturday, July 13th.The first 300 teachers, to show up at 12:30 p.m., will get a swag bag, loaded with freebies.But all teachers can stay and enjoy free cake, ice cream, drinks, and a photo booth.The event runs until 4:30 p.m.Just bring a teacher ID.And finally, here's a sweet offer for everyone.If you join Corner Bakery's eClub , you'll be treated to some type of goodie from their bakery, just for signing up.Plus, you'll get a free treat on your birthday.