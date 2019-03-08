Shopping

Freebie Friday: Pancakes, doughnuts, family fun, and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE PANCAKES

Freebie Friday begins with a deal people look forward to all year: IHOP Free Pancake Day. On Tuesday, March 12th, The International House of Pancakes will be giving away a free short stack of their famous buttermilk pancakes.Though the pancakes are completely free to customers who dine-in, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., IHOP is taking donations for various children's hospitals and cancer charities.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE DOUGHNUT

Speaking of free food, if you're not a member of Krispy Kreme's reward program, it's a good time to join. The chain gives customers a free doughnut of their choice, just for signing up.
For more information and to sign up, CLICK HERE.

FREE WEDDING SOCIAL

If you're planning a wedding anytime soon, Garces Events has something you might be interested in. They are throwing a Wedding Social at the Cira Centre from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9th. Couples can sample cuisine from Garces restaurants, like Amada and Tinto, and meet with wedding professionals, including photographers, florists, and bakeries. They'll also be giving away prizes.
To register for this event, CLICK HERE.

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY

If you're in Center City on Saturday, bring the family to the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Macy's is offering free admission for the first 250 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on March 9th. The Family FunDay features interactive art activities, make-and-take crafts, and a performance from Sister Cities GirlChoir.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE ART PARTY

On March 10th, all three of Philly Art Center's studios are throwing a Birthday Bash and Art Party to celebrate their 15th year in the area. Families can head to Cherry Hill, Queen Village, or Fairmount from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, to join the fun. The party includes hands-on art-making, face-painting, demonstrations, and more.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
