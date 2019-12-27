Freebie Friday: PATCO rides, Starbucks coffee, New Years Eve festivities and fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the final Freebie Friday of the decade and there are lots of free and fun things to do for the whole family.
FREE STARBUCKS COFFEE
Starbucks is closing out 2019 with free coffee! The coffee company is hosting 1,000 "Pop-Up Parties" across the country.
Now through Tuesday, December 31st, Starbucks will be announcing the party locations on their website. Once you find out where your local event is being held, head over between 1pm-2pm to get a free tall handcrafted espresso drink. Unfortunately, for this special event, you can't order online ahead of time through the Starbucks app.
For more information, visit: https://www.starbuckspopup.com/
FREE WORKOUT CLASSES
Lifetime Fitness is helping people start the new year off right with a week of free classes and events as part of their annual Commitment Day program. From Sunday, December 29th to Sunday January 5th, non-members can sign up for things like yoga, running clinics, group fitness classes, and family workouts. Just remember, you do have to register in advance.
For more information and to find a location near you, CLICK HERE
FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION
From now until New Year's Eve day, all Bank of America and Merrill Lynch customers can get into more than 220 museums and cultural institutions for free! Museums in our area include the Delaware Museum of Natural History, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Garden State Discovery Museum. All you need to do is present your active card and ID card to get in. The offer is only good for the cardholder.
For a full list of participating locations, CLICK HERE.
FREE BETSY ROSS BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Ring in New Year's Eve by celebrating the birthday of America's most famous flag maker. You can mark Betsy Ross's January 1, 1752 birth with samples of colonial chocolate, entertainment, plus free cake at 1pm on Tuesday, December 31st. The event runs from 11am-4pm.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE HOLIDAY FESTIVAL
After celebrating Betsy Ross, head over to Franklin Square for the final night of the Holiday Festival. The season culminates with a family-friendly New Year's celebration from 4pm-8pm on Tuesday, December 31. There will be crafts and music before a large illuminated square drops at 6pm, followed by a kids dance party until 8pm.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE NEW YEARS EVE FIREWORKS
And of course you can also ring in 2020 by watching two free fireworks shows at the Rivers Casino New Year's Fireworks on the Waterfront. There's one at 6pm and another at midnight.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE PATCO RIDES
PATCO is helping people get to and from those parties by offering free rides from 8pm on December 31st until 4am on January 1st. Trains will be running every 30 to 45 minutes, but some will be running every 15.
For more information and a schedule of train times, CLICK HERE.
