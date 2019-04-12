Freebie Friday: Pet photos, Easter egg hunt, frozen yogurt and more!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE SPRING WELLNESS EVENT
Families typically jump into Spring cleaning this time of year and it's also the perfect time to spring into better health! On Saturday, April 13, Suburban Square in Ardmore is hosting their first annual Spring Into Wellness Event. The day will be filled with free fitness classes, snacks, yoga groups, meditation and workshops led by wellness practitioners and nutritionists. The event runs from 9am-3pm.
FREE EASTER EGG HUNT
If you want to enjoy some Easter fun a little early, East Passyunk is hosting its annual neighborhood egg hunt with the Easter Bunny on April 13. Along with the traditional egg hunt, families can enjoy decorating easter baskets and enjoy lots of food from local, popular eateries as well as live music from BEN FM. It all starts at 11am! The rain date is set for Sunday at the same time.
FREE PET PHOTOS
You and your pet can enjoy a free photo shoot with the Easter Bunny this weekend at PetSmart! The free event runs both Saturday and Sunday, between 12pm-4pm. The pictures will be provided through email, or you're welcome to use your own camera. And make sure your pet is in a carrier or on a leash.
FREE FROZEN YOGURT
Many of us dread Mondays - especially when this Monday is Tax Day! If you're a little behind schedule and rushing to file your taxes, Bananas Smoothies and Frozen Yogurt is making your Monday a little brighter with a free small frozen yogurt. All you need to do is mention the offer when making your order.
