WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Pet photos with Santa, holiday sing-along, pasta, photo prints

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The holiday season is in full swing and we have plenty of free holiday fun for the entire family!

FREE PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Petsmart locations across the country are offering free pet photos with Santa this weekend! Stop into your nearest location on Saturday from 12-4pm or Sunday from 12-4pm for a free digital print of your pet with Santa! All types of pets are welcome.
To find a location near you, visit: https://www.petsmart.com/store-locator/

FREE HOLIDAY SING-ALONG

On Saturday, December 8th at 5p.m., head to Tropicana Atlantic CIty to join the Jingle cast on the boardwalk for a free Annual Holiday Sing-Along, live entertainment and Tropicana's Multimedia Light and Sound Show. Guests can stay warm with complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and cookies!
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2209940399251604/

FREE POLAR EXPRESS READING

On Friday, December 7th at 7pm, participating Barnes & Noble locations will be hosting a free Polar Express Storytime Event! Kids of all ages are welcome to head to the cafe for a free hot cocoa and cookie to enjoy during the reading! Pajamas welcome!
For more information, visit: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061978516-0
FREE PERSONALIZED SANTA MESSAGE

Portable North Pole is offering a free personalized video message from Santa for both children and adults.
To create your message, visit: https://www.portablenorthpole.com/en/home

FREE PASTA
Join the Buca eClub at Buca Di Peppo and you'll get a coupon redeemable for free small pasta.
For more information, visit: https://www.bucadibeppo.com/eclub/

FREE 8 X 10 PHOTO PRINT
Walgreens locations are offering a free 8x10 photo print, just in time for the holidays. Just use the code 8X10FREE at checkout and pickup in your local store. The code is valid through Saturday, December 8th.

To create your print, visit: https://photo.walgreens.com/store/prints?tab=Photo%20Nav%20|%20Prints

FREE METERED PARKING

And don't forget, there's free metered and kiosk parking all across center city on Saturdays after 11am. The Philadelphia Parking Authority's holiday freebie runs through January 1st, New Year's Day.
For more information: http://www.philapark.org/2018/11/ppa-holiday-parking-specials-2/

------
