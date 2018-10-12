Freebie Friday: Pizza, coffee, health screenings, photo prints

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE PIZZA
Let's get you started with some free pizza! Villa Italian Pizza's "Have a Slice Day" is next Wednesday, October 17th. Just fill out the form HERE to get your free Neopolitan slice.
FREE CINNABON
To celebrate National Dessert Day on October 14, Cinnabon is giving away free Minibons to customers who sign up for their free email list.
FREE COFFEE
Folgers is giving away free k-cups or ground roast samples of its new 1850 coffee. All you need to do is fill out their form HERE and they will send it to you in the mail.
FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS
On Saturday, October 13, Sam's Club locations are offering free Health Screenings with no membership required. There will be screenings for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI , vision, hearing and more from 11am-4pm at locations nationwide.
FREE PHOTO PRINTS
Walgreens locations are offering free 8x10 photo prints for in store pickup through Saturday, October 13, all you need is to use the code at checkout.
FREE SOCCER GAMES
October 12 is the Philadelphia United Cup at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester. The final games kick off at noon and it's free to attend. You can check out the schedule HERE.
FREE FALL FUN
- On October 13, head over to JC Penney from 11am-noon where kids can make a free scarecrow or haunted house! All materials provided and kids will receive a free pin for their completed projects!
- Also on October 13, Michael's stores are giving kids the opportunity to make free, customized spooky slime!
