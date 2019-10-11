Shopping

Freebie Friday: Pizza, fall crafts, coffee, Unity Cup soccer and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Freebie Friday!

FREE PIZZA

This Tuesday, October 15th, marks a decade that Villa Italian Kitchen has been hosting "Free Slice Day." Click here to get your coupon for a free slice.

FREE COFFEE

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia is also celebrating it's 10th anniversary this month.

They're partnering with La Colombe to give away 500 free cups of coffee. This is happening Tuesday, October 15th outside the hotel in Center City, starting at 7 a.m. And as a special treat, ten of those cups will also feature a fun offer for a $10 one-night stay at the hotel.

FREE RELAY RACE

Calling all Edgar Allen Poe fans. Saturday, October 12 is the 1st annual Poe Raid Relay Race and Party. It's happening from noon - 4 p.m. in Northern Liberties.

Teams of four, dressed as Poe, can compete for the Tell Tale Heart Trophy. It ends with a party at Liberty Lands Park complete with food, drink, a costume contest and more.

FREE FALL CRAFTS

Also on October 12,, at participating JC Penney stores head to the Kids Zone Area where kids can make their own free Little Harvest Monsters. It's happening from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

FREE OKTOBERFEST EVENT

All weekend it's Oktoberfest at Peddler's Village. Enjoy live music from a German brass band, yard games and kid-friendly activities.

FREE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

Finally, tomorrow it's the FREE Family Friendly Philadelphia International Unity Cup Soccer Championship.

The championship game between the U.S. and Liberia starts at 6 p.m., but there are events all day at Talen Energy Stadium. It's free, but you need to reserve your spot to attend. Click here for a free ticket.
