WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: President's Day, Emmet from the Lego Movie 2, maple sugaring

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's time for Freebie Friday and here are a few events to take note of as we head into President's Day weekend.

FREE ADMISSION ON PRESIDENT'S DAY

On Monday, President's Day, the National Constitution Center is offering free admission.

There are all kinds of fun on tap from trivia to crafts to a presidential costume contest and a Kids Town Hall with a few presidents joining them.

On Sunday, it's a big celebration for George Washington's 287th birthday.

You can head to Washington Crossing Historic Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There's fun for the whole family and everyone will sing happy birthday to our first president.

There will also be a cake that he will cut with his sword!

FREE BUILD A LEGO SHIP

Emmet from the Lego Movie 2 will be at Target stores Saturday.

There's a free event where kids can build a Lego ship and even get a vest that matches Emmet's. It's happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select stores. For information, click here.

FREE LEARN THE PROCESS OF MAPLE SUGARING

Also Saturday head to the Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Center where everyone can learn the process of maple sugaring.

They've teamed up with the Girl Scouts to show everyone how to tap sugar maple trees to make maple syrup and candy. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FREE PIZZA
Finally, when you join CPK Rewards, the California Pizza Kitchen will load a freebie right into your account - a free small plate.

There are other freebies throughout the year - including a few for your birthday. It's free to sign up.

