Freebie Friday: Pretzels, workouts, Easter fun and more

FREE PRETZEL
Friday, April 26th is National Pretzel Day and Philly Pretzel Factory is celebrating with free pretzels. Anyone who walks into a store, from 7am to 7pm will get one free pretzel, no purchase necessary.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE PRETZEL AND WORKOUT
If you'd like to combine a free pretzel with a free workout, this next deal is for you. SuperPretzel will be handing out pretzels at a free yoga event, hosted by local instructor Ashley Rufo, on Friday, April 26th at 6pm at LOVE Park. The first 40 to 50 yogis will also get a free SuperPretzel yoga mat.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE YOGA
Free Yoga on Race Street Pier returns Friday, April 19th with a twilight session at 8:30 pm. You can find more than 300 free classes there, 7 days a week, from now until November 12th.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE OUTDOOR WORKOUTS
Free outdoor workouts are now back at Dilworth Park. Center City Fit is hosting hour-long workouts every Monday and Tuesday night at 6pm until October 15th. The options include Zumba, Bootcamp, and Cardio Kickboxing.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE EASTER PROMENADE
Sunday, April 21st marks Philadelphia's 88th Annual Easter Promenade. Costumed characters, families, and even pets will make their way down South Street, starting at 12:30 pm. Attendees can enjoy live music, Easter treats and a costume contest with prizes and more.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE EASTER EGG HUNT
Don't forget about the biggest free Easter Egg Hunt in the area! Kids will get to search for more than 35,000 eggs filled with candy or toys at the Philly Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20th. The event, runs from 10:30 am to 1pm at Gorgas Park in Roxborough. Get there early to enjoy other free activities like face-painting, a petting zoo, inflatable slides, sack races, and more.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE NATIONAL PARK JUNIOR RANGER DAY
National Park Week kicks off with the annual Jr. Ranger Day at Independence National Historic Park. Guests can play games, meet rangers and staff, collect NPS trading cards, earn a Jr. Ranger badge and win prizes - all for free!
For more information, CLICK HERE.
