Freebie Friday: SEPTA rides, Dunkin' gift cards, IHoP entree, metered parking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The holiday season is in full swing and we have plenty of free holiday fun for the entire family!

FREE SEPTA RIDES AND DUNKIN' GIFT CARDS

SEPTA and Dunkin' are partnering up to offer free rides home from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line all day on Saturday, December 22. That means free rides to and from the Flyers and Sixers games. Dunkin is also spreading the joy by giving out $10,000 dollars worth of $5 Dunkin' gift cards! SEPTA has Eagles fans covered too! Fans can get free rides home from NRG station after the big game against the Texans on Sunday, December 23 from 3pm-7pm.

FREE IHOP ENTREE

Through the end of the year at IHoP, kids can get a free entree from their new Grinch-themed menu! Just visit your local restaurant any time between 4pm-10pm daily.
To find a restaurant near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE WINTERFEST EVENTS

It's the final weekend for Winterfest at King of Prussia's Town Center. Stop by Friday, December 21 from 5pm-8pm or Saturday, December 22 from 1pm-4pm for the a free snow globe bounce house and live entertainment with free tasty treats included!

For more information: http://kingofprussia-towncenter.com/

FREE METERED PARKING

And don't forget, there's free metered and kiosk parking all across center city on Saturdays after 11am. The Philadelphia Parking Authority's holiday freebie runs through January 1st, New Year's Day.
For more information: http://www.philapark.org/2018/11/ppa-holiday-parking-specials-2/

