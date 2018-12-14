Freebie Friday: Shipping Day, Winterfest, pet photos with Santa, bagels, parking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The holiday season is in full swing and we have plenty of free holiday fun for the entire family!
FREE SHIPPING DAY
The holiday rush is on and to help, retailers are offering free shipping on all orders on Friday, December 14 - which is the ship-by date that retailers are guaranteeing that your packages will be delivered in time for Christmas Day.
For more information: https://www.freeshippingday.com/
FREE BAGELS
Panera Bread locations are giving a free bagel EVERY DAY for the rest of the year to all new MyPanera rewards members. The program is free to join!
To join: https://www.panerabread.com/
FREE WINTERFEST EVENTS
Winterfest at the King of Prussia Town Center is in full swing! Stop by Friday, December 14 from 5pm-8pm and on Saturday, December 15 from 1pm-4pm for an ice sculpture carving and magic show with free tasty treats included!
For more information: http://kingofprussia-towncenter.com/
FREE COOKING DEMONSTRATION
On Saturday, stop by Hershel's East Side Deli inside Reading Terminal Market to learn now to whip up latkes this Hanukkah season! The free cooking demonstration (and tasting!) is from 11:30am-12:30pm.
For more information: http://readingterminalmarket.org/events/
FREE PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA
PetSmart locations across the country are offering free pet photos with Santa this weekend! Stop into your nearest location on Saturday from 12-4pm or Sunday from 12-4pm for a free digital print of your pet with Santa! All types of pets are welcome.
To find a location near you, visit: https://www.petsmart.com/store-locator/
FREE METERED PARKING
And don't forget, there's free metered and kiosk parking all across center city on Saturdays after 11am. The Philadelphia Parking Authority's holiday freebie runs through January 1st, New Year's Day.
For more information: http://www.philapark.org/2018/11/ppa-holiday-parking-specials-2/
------
