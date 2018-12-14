WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Shipping Day, Winterfest, pet photos with Santa, bagels, parking

EMBED </>More Videos

Freebie Friday: Shipping Day, Winterfest, pet photos with Santa, bagels, parking - Rick Williams and Monica Malpass report during Action News at 4:30pm on December 14, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The holiday season is in full swing and we have plenty of free holiday fun for the entire family!

FREE SHIPPING DAY

The holiday rush is on and to help, retailers are offering free shipping on all orders on Friday, December 14 - which is the ship-by date that retailers are guaranteeing that your packages will be delivered in time for Christmas Day.
For more information: https://www.freeshippingday.com/

FREE BAGELS

Panera Bread locations are giving a free bagel EVERY DAY for the rest of the year to all new MyPanera rewards members. The program is free to join!
To join: https://www.panerabread.com/

FREE WINTERFEST EVENTS

Winterfest at the King of Prussia Town Center is in full swing! Stop by Friday, December 14 from 5pm-8pm and on Saturday, December 15 from 1pm-4pm for an ice sculpture carving and magic show with free tasty treats included!

For more information: http://kingofprussia-towncenter.com/

FREE COOKING DEMONSTRATION

On Saturday, stop by Hershel's East Side Deli inside Reading Terminal Market to learn now to whip up latkes this Hanukkah season! The free cooking demonstration (and tasting!) is from 11:30am-12:30pm.
For more information: http://readingterminalmarket.org/events/

FREE PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA
PetSmart locations across the country are offering free pet photos with Santa this weekend! Stop into your nearest location on Saturday from 12-4pm or Sunday from 12-4pm for a free digital print of your pet with Santa! All types of pets are welcome.
To find a location near you, visit: https://www.petsmart.com/store-locator/
FREE METERED PARKING

And don't forget, there's free metered and kiosk parking all across center city on Saturdays after 11am. The Philadelphia Parking Authority's holiday freebie runs through January 1st, New Year's Day.
For more information: http://www.philapark.org/2018/11/ppa-holiday-parking-specials-2/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealfreebie fridayfree stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT'S THE DEAL
Shopping locally owned toy shops for unique holiday gifts
Consumer Reports: Best smart devices for your home
Local nonprofit offering gently used computers at steep discounts
Freebie Friday: Pet photos with Santa, holiday sing-along, pasta, photo prints
More what's the deal
SHOPPING
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Shopping locally owned toy shops for unique holiday gifts
Consumer Reports: Best smart devices for your home
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
More Shopping
Top Stories
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
High school student killed in New Castle Co. crash
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
Caretaker wanted for theft from 73-year-old woman surrenders
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder, report says
Pederson: Wentz questionable vs. Rams, will not need surgery
Christie removes himself from list of chief of staff candidates
Show More
Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary
Philly firefighters giving away free smoke alarms
Largest Wawa ever opens in Center City
Woman killed in Bucks County house fire identified
Quadruple shooting inside Philadelphia barbershop
More News