Freebie Friday: Smoothies, milkshakes, donuts, Juneteenth parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are tons of sweet - and free! - treats to be had this weekend!

FREE SMOOTHIES

Stop by Planet Smoothie located at 575 Horsham Road in Horsham, Montgomery County for their big grand opening on June 21st. To celebrate, customers can score a free 16oz smoothie until 7 p.m.

FREE MILKSHAKES

Wayback Burger locations across the area are offering customers free black and white milkshakes all day on June 21st. To find a location closest to you, CLICK HERE.

FREE DONUTS

On Saturday, June 22nd, Krispy Kreme stores are celebrating their new Original filled donuts, you can choose from classic kreme or chocolate kreme. Head to your local shop to try out their latest offering!

FREE FAMILY FUN ON THE RIVERFRONT

This weekend there's so much free fun for the whole family at various locations along the Delaware River Waterfront. From free yoga classes at Race Street Pier to free painting classes for kids on Sunday at Cherry Street, CLICK HERE for the full lineup of events.

FREE CARIBBEAN CULTURE CELEBRATION

On Saturday, June 22nd, it's a celebration of Caribbean Culture at Reading Terminal Market. Free cooking demos, live music, cultural exhibits and more - it's all happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FREE JUNETEENTH PARADE AND FESTIVAL

Also on Saturday, June 22nd is the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival. There's a parade starting at 52nd and Jeffferson and festival at West Philly's Malcolm X Park. The parade kicks off at noon and events run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Can't make it to the parade? 6abc is proud to broadcast the 2019 Juneteenth Parade and Festival this Sunday, June 23rd at 1 p.m.

Celebrating Juneteenth: History of the holiday
Learn more about the Juneteenth holiday as people across the country commemorate the abolition of slavery in America.
