Freebie Friday: Smoothies, milkshakes, donuts, Juneteenth parade

FREE SMOOTHIES
Stop by Planet Smoothie located at 575 Horsham Road in Horsham, Montgomery County for their big grand opening on June 21st. To celebrate, customers can score a free 16oz smoothie until 7 p.m.
FREE MILKSHAKES
Wayback Burger locations across the area are offering customers free black and white milkshakes all day on June 21st. To find a location closest to you, CLICK HERE.
FREE DONUTS
On Saturday, June 22nd, Krispy Kreme stores are celebrating their new Original filled donuts, you can choose from classic kreme or chocolate kreme. Head to your local shop to try out their latest offering!
FREE FAMILY FUN ON THE RIVERFRONT
This weekend there's so much free fun for the whole family at various locations along the Delaware River Waterfront. From free yoga classes at Race Street Pier to free painting classes for kids on Sunday at Cherry Street, CLICK HERE for the full lineup of events.
FREE CARIBBEAN CULTURE CELEBRATION
On Saturday, June 22nd, it's a celebration of Caribbean Culture at Reading Terminal Market. Free cooking demos, live music, cultural exhibits and more - it's all happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FREE JUNETEENTH PARADE AND FESTIVAL
Also on Saturday, June 22nd is the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival. There's a parade starting at 52nd and Jeffferson and festival at West Philly's Malcolm X Park. The parade kicks off at noon and events run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Can't make it to the parade? 6abc is proud to broadcast the 2019 Juneteenth Parade and Festival this Sunday, June 23rd at 1 p.m.