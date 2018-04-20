CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: Soft pretzels, science events, national park admission

Freebie Friday: Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams break down all your freebies this Friday during Action News at 4:30pm on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA --
Here are your Earth Day freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE CUSTARD AND MACARONS FOR VOLUNTEERS

The Friends of Rittenhouse Square are giving away free frozen custard from Shake Shack and free macarons from Sofitel Philadelphia to anyone who signs up to clean-up Rittenhouse Square Park at 19th and Walnut Streets. The event runs from 10am to noon on Sunday, April 22nd.
For more information on how to register for this free event, CLICK HERE.

FREE NATIONAL PARK ADMISSION

If you want to get outdoors tomorrow, why not head to one of the country's 400 National Parks? All of them are free on Saturday, April 21st in honor of National Park Week. They also have special Earth Day events on Sunday.
To find a park near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE SCIENCE EVENTS

Speaking of week-long celebrations, April 20th marks the start of the 2018 Philadelphia Science Festival. The family-friendly events begin with 22 star-gazing parties across the city on that night. Other highlights include special free nights at the Franklin Institute, eco-events-which feature everything from fort-building to crafts, and a hands-on guide to being a scientist. The fun runs through next Saturday, April 28.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE CONCERT

The Philadelphia Orchestra is hosting a free chamber concert at the Museum of the American Revolution this weekend. The ensemble will perform at the Old City museum at 3pm on Sunday, April 22nd.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE SOFT PRETZEL

Mark your calendar for this one: Thursday, April 26th is National Pretzel Day. That means you can walk into any Philly Pretzel Factory and get a free soft pretzel, all day long. The 1st 100 customers will also get a coupon for a free pretzel, every day in May.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.

------
