Freebie Friday: Summer concert, bowling, Philly Free Streets

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE CONCERT
You can take in a free concert tonight in South Jersey. Hear the sounds of the "Eleven-Eleven Party Band" at the River Winds amphitheater in West Deptford. The concert starts at 8pm. You're advised to bring your own lawn chair for comfort.
FREE BOWLING
August 11th is National Bowling Day and to celebrate, Bowlero Corporation is offering one free game. All you have to do is download the free Blow Mogi App. You show the app at more the 300 particpating centers around the US, including plenty in our area. The deal is good at Bowlero, Bowlmore Lanes, AMF and Brunswick Zone.
PHILLY FREE STREETS
August 11th is also "Free Streets Day" on North Broad Street. From 8am to 1pm, 8 miles from City Hall to Erie Avenue will be closed to traffic to allow walkers, runners and bikers to move about freely. And part of the fun will include a man-made beach, right on the street.
FREE READ WITH A DOG EVENT
Reading is always a fun and free thing to do, and when you can involve a furry, 4-legged friend, it's even better. Monday, August 13th at 4:15pm.the Free Library of Philadelphia is hosting it's "Read to a Dog" program at the Falls of Schuylkill Library on Midvale Avenue in the city's East Falls section. School-aged kids are invited to come read with "Orchid", a certified therapy dog. Kids are asked to share a new book or an old favorite in their judgement-free space.
