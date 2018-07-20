CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: The Oval+, Harry Potter, health screenings, workouts, lollipops

Alicia Vitarelli has all your freebies this Friday during Action News at 4:30pm on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE FUN AT THE OVAL+
The Oval+ is officially open for its summer season and that means there's lots of free fun and entertainment on tap. There are tons of free fitness classes, from yoga to boot camp to kickboxing, at 6pm every Wednesday - or as the call them, Wellness Wednesdays. On Arts and Culture Thursdays, they are giving away 150 tickets to Silent Philly - those silent disco parties with headphones. And the list of freebies goes on, from free movies to family fun, CLICK HERE for a full list of events all summer long!

Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
The Action Cam was inside the Oval Plus, the Eakins Oval transformed. It's got food trucks, a shady place to relax, board games and a giant sandbox.
FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS

Saturday, July 21 from 10am to 2pm is Walmart Wellness Day. Customers can get free health screenings, from blood pressure to BMI to glucose testing, as well as free product samples.

FREE HARRY POTTER EVENT

On Saturday, July 21st, participating Target stores are heading back to Hogwarts and hosting a free Harry Potter event from 11am to 2pm. There are readings, photo ops and giveaways to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

FREE CYCLING CLASS
The Wall cycling studio in Manayunk is offering you your first class - for free. They have everything from indoor cycling to barre to yoga. Go try a class - on them!

FREE LOLLIPOP

It's National Lollipop Day! Stop into a See's Candies shop to celebrate and they will give you one on the house.

