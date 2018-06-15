CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: Tons of Father's Day freebies for dad

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's Father's Day weekend and there's tons of free stuff on tap for dads and families of all ages!

FATHER'S DAY FREEBIES
Free water ice for Dad

Mama Maria's Homemade Italian Ice on the 2900 block of Aramingo Avenue is treating dad to a free small water ice this Sunday from noon to 9pm.

Free root beer float for Dad

Bring dad into P'unk Burger on East Passyunk Avenue and they will treat him to a free root beer float from 10am to 10pm Sunday. Dad even gets to pick which kind of ice cream!

Free pizza for Dad

On Father's Day, bring dad to any of the city's four SliCE locations (Italian Market, Rittenhouse, Fishtown or Washington Twp., N.J.) and they will treat him to a free slice of pizza! Dine-in only.

Free frozen yogurt for Dad

TCBY is showing the love for dad's by giving them a free 6 oz cup of frozen yogurt this Father's Day.
Free cookie for Dad

Potbelly Sandwich Shops are giving dads who stop in a free cookie - Saturday and Sunday!

Free beer and virtual experience for Dad

Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge, located at 1000 Frankford Avenue in the city's Fishtown neighborhood, is honoring Dads this Father's Day with free Beer and BBQ. Dad will enjoy a complimentary draft plus free virtual reality experiences in the VR lounge.

OTHER FREEBIES
Free smoothie

Friday, June 15, is National Flip Flop Day! Wear yours to your local Tropical Smoothie Cafe and get a free smoothie from 2pm - 7pm!
Free milkshakes

Next Thursday, June 21st, is free shake day at Wayback Burgers. Customers can get a free black and white milkshake when you stop in!

Free Hot Wheels car

On June 16th from 10am to 1pm, participating Target locations will be hosting a event where kids get a free Hot Wheels car to customize and race.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcfreebie fridayfree stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
More consumer
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News