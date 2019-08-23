Freebie Friday: Water Ice, dog portraits, USWNT practice and more

It's Freebie Friday and let's start with some end of summer treats.
FREE WATER ICE
Republic Bank at 1601 Market Street is offering free water ice Tuesday, August 27th from 12pm to 2pm. Customers can score a free frosty cup and choose from a bunch of flavors thanks to Philadelphia Water Ice.
FREE DOG DAYS EVENT
On Monday, August 26th the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City is hosting its 5th annual Dog Days of Summer event from 5pm to 8pm. The event will have free dog washes, treats, a doggie photo booth and an artist will even be creating free caricatures.
FREE BOOTCAMP WORKOUT
The North Star Academy in Northwest Philadelphia is a mixed martial arts and fitness academy. Starting Tuesday, August 27th they are offering a fitness bootcamp for two weeks. Classes are at 9am Tuesdays and Thursdays.
FREE BENTO BOX
On Saturday, August 24th, Whole Foods in Center City is offering the first 200 shoppers a free limited-edition designer Bento box. The box also includes a $10 saver card and tips on upgrading your lunch. Doors open at 8 a.m.
FREE USWNT PRACTICE
The World Cup Champion U.S. Women's Soccer Team is coming town next week. Ahead of their record-breaking match against Portugal on August 29th, the team is hosting a free public training session in South Philadelphia the day before.
The free practice is happening from 5pm to 6pm at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, August 28th. Gates open at 4:30pm.
