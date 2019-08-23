Shopping

Freebie Friday: Water Ice, dog portraits, USWNT practice and more

By
It's Freebie Friday and let's start with some end of summer treats.

FREE WATER ICE

Republic Bank at 1601 Market Street is offering free water ice Tuesday, August 27th from 12pm to 2pm. Customers can score a free frosty cup and choose from a bunch of flavors thanks to Philadelphia Water Ice.

FREE DOG DAYS EVENT

On Monday, August 26th the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City is hosting its 5th annual Dog Days of Summer event from 5pm to 8pm. The event will have free dog washes, treats, a doggie photo booth and an artist will even be creating free caricatures.

FREE BOOTCAMP WORKOUT

The North Star Academy in Northwest Philadelphia is a mixed martial arts and fitness academy. Starting Tuesday, August 27th they are offering a fitness bootcamp for two weeks. Classes are at 9am Tuesdays and Thursdays.

FREE BENTO BOX

On Saturday, August 24th, Whole Foods in Center City is offering the first 200 shoppers a free limited-edition designer Bento box. The box also includes a $10 saver card and tips on upgrading your lunch. Doors open at 8 a.m.

FREE USWNT PRACTICE

The World Cup Champion U.S. Women's Soccer Team is coming town next week. Ahead of their record-breaking match against Portugal on August 29th, the team is hosting a free public training session in South Philadelphia the day before.

The free practice is happening from 5pm to 6pm at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, August 28th. Gates open at 4:30pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwhat's the dealfreebie fridayfree stuffconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Made in America
Carjacking near Temple campus caught on tape; 2 men sought
Suspect's bail not revoked in fatal stabbing of real estate developer
Show More
Wallet thieves caught on video targeting elderly customers in Abington Township
Record-breaking crowd expected at the Linc for USWNT friendly match
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
Stabbing investigation in Washington Township
More TOP STORIES News