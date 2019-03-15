Freebie Friday: Water ice, ice cream cones, trees, St. Patrick's Day slime

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Freebie Friday and we have a few deals that will put a "spring" in your step.
FREE WATER ICE
March 20th marks the first day of Spring and to celebrate, Rita's is giving away a free Italian Ice. Just show up at your local store from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. to grab your free treat. Last year, Rita's gave away nearly one million cups of Italian Ice over 9 hours.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE ICE CREAM CONE
Dairy Queen is also welcoming Spring with their own giveaway by offering people a free vanilla cone on Wednesday, March 20th as part of Free Cone Day. You can pick up the complimentary soft-serve all day long at all non-mall locations.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE TREES
If the warm weather has you thinking about getting outside and planting something, The Arbor Day Foundation has you covered. They partnered with Community Canopy and a number of power companies to give homeowners a free tree that you can plant to maximize your energy savings. All you have to do is enter your address, pick the variety you want and the online program will help you decide the right placement for the tree! You then decide if you want to pick up a 3-gallon potted tree or get a 1-gallon version mailed to you.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE GIRLS RALLY
If you're in Center City on Saturday, March 16th, stop by Philadelphia City Hall for an uplifting event called Girls Rally. The National Youth Foundation will be celebrating Girl Power from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a series of guest speakers - including the authors of the Dork Diaries books. The Girls Rally also features free t-shirts and books, as well as a photobooth and other goodies.
To register for this free event, CLICK HERE.
FREE ST. PATRICK'S DAY SLIME EVENT
Get into the spirit of Saint Patrick's Day with a special Pinch of Luck Slime event at Michael's stores. Stores will provide all the supplies kids need to make their super-glittery green slime. Just show up from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16th.
For more information, CLICK HERE
