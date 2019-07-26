Shopping

Freebie Friday: Weekend fun for the whole family

It's the Final Freebie Friday of the month, beginning with a deal for anyone who loves to dance.

Saturday, July 27th is National Dance Day. To celebrate, Philadelphia is hosting a day filled with free dance workshops and performances.

Several venues throughout the city will be offering complimentary classes in styles ranging from hip-hop to belly dancing to something called "Diva Pop". No need to pre-register, just show up a few minutes early.

Saturday, July 27th is also the 9th Annual Tidal Schuylkill Boat Parade.

You can watch decked out watercrafts compete for prizes or take part in the contest, yourself. Bartram's Gardens will be renting out kayaks and rowboats for free, 30 minutes at a time.
If you'd rather stay on land, you can also rent a bike, for free. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If cars are more your thing, Sunday, July 28th, is the 14th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival.

The event not only includes more than 200 impressive cars, it also features live music, circus performances, and free entertainment for the kids, like a moon bounce. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have a Walmart Supercenter near you, bring the kids to your local store on Saturday, July 27th, for a special STEAM Day of Play event.

Children will get to learn how to tie-dye, create slime, and make a cereal necklace. That runs from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Here's an event to mark your calendar for. Wednesday, July 31st is Franklin Square's 13th Birthday Splash.

The first celebration, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., includes the debut of the Franklin Fountain Show, birthday cake, and free rides on the carousel.

Then from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests will get to see the fountain all lit up, plus enjoy free games and entertainment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfreebie fridayconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
18-year-old charged in A.C. shooting death of 15-year-old girl
Secretary charged with stealing $41,000 from school
Suspected driver in South Philly street racing crash meets with police
Show More
15-year-old girl shot 7 times in NJ drive-by shooting
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run involving stolen Jeep
9-year-old rings bell after defeating ovarian cancer
More TOP STORIES News