Freebie Friday: Wings, haircuts, rides, cooking demos, scavenger hunt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE WINGS
Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries Sunday at Buffalo Wild Wings.
FREE HAIRCUTS
Great Clips is giving veterans free haircuts Sunday or a card to return for a haircut whenever they like.
FREE RIDES
DART is offering free rides to veterans in Delaware on Sunday.
FREE RIDES HOME FROM EAGLE'S SUNDAY GAME
Speaking of rides, NRG is offering all fans free rides home from Sunday's Eagles-Cowboys game on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after the game.
HINDU FESTIVAL
Tomorrow at Reading Terminal Market, visitors can celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light with free cooking demos, dance performances, and Mehndi hand painting. That's from 11 a .m. to 3 p.m.
T KIDS EVENT
Tomorrow, select Target stores are hosting a free L.O.L Surprise! Eye Spy Pets Scavenger Hunt Event for the kiddos. Free gifts and giveaways every 30 minutes!
