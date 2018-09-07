WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Yoga, Aretha Franklin tribute, honey festival and more

Freebie Friday: Yoga, Aretha Franklin tribute, honey festival and more. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on September 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

NATIONAL YOGA MONTH

For new students at select, participating studios. You can get a card for a free week of classes that can be used through the end of the October.

For more information, Click Here.

ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE

Neighborhood-to-Neighborhood or N2N Festival at 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Musical acts include Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge, singer and actress Monica and others. And a kid zone with all kinds of free activities and more.

They do ask that you register ahead so they can accommodate the crowd.

3-DAY PHILADELPHIA HONEY FESTIVAL

It's happening at Bartram's Garden, Wyck Historic House and Glen Foerd on the Delaware.

Free fun from honey tastings to bee demos to boating to children's activities and more.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

GREENFEST PHILLY

On Sunday, It's happening at Bainbridge Green, free rock climbing, crafts, live music, free yoga classes, and food samples.

Also, DIY workshops and a clothing swap.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

, L'OCCITANE BOUTIQUES

They are offering free skincare gift sets with free overnight serum, a moisturizer and cleanser. No purchase necessary if you head to the store, but there is a form you need to fill out.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
