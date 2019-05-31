Freebie Friday: Yoga classes, museum admission and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE YOGA CLASSES
There's plenty of free fun happening on the Delaware River Waterfront this weekend. Free Yoga on Race Street Pier is back, with free classes this Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. There are hundreds of free classes on tap throughout the summer and fall, CLICK HERE for the full schedule!
FREE BLUE STAR MUSEUM ENTRY FOR MILITARY
Through Labor Day, active duty military personnel and their families can get free entry to any Blue Star Museum. There are a couple across the Delaware Valley. For a full list, CLICK HERE.
FREE MUSEUM ENTRY FOR FAMILIES
On Sunday, June 2nd, you can score free admission at the Brandywine River Museum of Art for First Sundays for Families. It's also Free First Sunday Family Day at the Barnes.
FREE OPEN HOUSE
On Saturday, June 1st, Settlement Music School is hosting it's Spring Open House with free drop-in classes at their six local branches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREE PIZZA AT CHUCK E. CHEESE
If you're bringing the kids to Chuck E. Cheese this weekend,you can score a free personal pizza! Just sign up for their More Cheese rewards program for the coupon.
https:// login.chuckecheese.com/register
