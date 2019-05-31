Shopping

Freebie Friday: Yoga classes, museum admission and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE YOGA CLASSES

There's plenty of free fun happening on the Delaware River Waterfront this weekend. Free Yoga on Race Street Pier is back, with free classes this Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. There are hundreds of free classes on tap throughout the summer and fall, CLICK HERE for the full schedule!

FREE BLUE STAR MUSEUM ENTRY FOR MILITARY

Through Labor Day, active duty military personnel and their families can get free entry to any Blue Star Museum. There are a couple across the Delaware Valley. For a full list, CLICK HERE.

FREE MUSEUM ENTRY FOR FAMILIES

On Sunday, June 2nd, you can score free admission at the Brandywine River Museum of Art for First Sundays for Families. It's also Free First Sunday Family Day at the Barnes.

FREE OPEN HOUSE

On Saturday, June 1st, Settlement Music School is hosting it's Spring Open House with free drop-in classes at their six local branches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREE PIZZA AT CHUCK E. CHEESE

If you're bringing the kids to Chuck E. Cheese this weekend,you can score a free personal pizza! Just sign up for their More Cheese rewards program for the coupon.
https:// login.chuckecheese.com/register
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwhat's the dealsaving with 6abcfreebie fridayfree stuffconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler chokes on possible heroin remnants
Pilot identified in Cape May plane crash
Active shooter situation reported at a city municipal building in Virginia Beach
Student accused of sharing explicit video of 12-year-old
MALEAH DAVIS: Unknown remains found amid search in Arkansas
Nick Foles speaks publicly for first time after miscarriage
Cleanup continues after damaging wind storm
Show More
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Punkin Chunkin leaving Delaware for Illinois
Suspects on the loose after shootout on Logan street
Tree crashes into Delaware County home
Suspect shakes hands with onlookers in wild LA police chase
More TOP STORIES News