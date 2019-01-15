PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Our area has a large number of federal workers affected by the federal shutdown and they're part of the 800,000 federal employees that have either been furloughed or working without pay since Dec. 21.
They won't receive their next paychecks until the government reopens.
With no clear end in sight, a growing number of businesses are stepping in to offer everything from specials to freebies to assistance.
First, cell phone service. Most of the major wireless providers, including Verizon, Spring and AT&T, are working with government employees offering short term assistance or flexible payments.
Banks, credit card companies, lenders and loan servicers also have assistance options available. Experts say it's best to take advantage of this help before missing payments. Included in the list: Bank of America, Chase, Discover, Wells Fargo and more.
Locally, many cultural institutions are offering free admission to federal workers with ID. From the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Franklin Institute to the Museum of the American Revolution - there's a growing list.
Some local restaurants, like the Pineville Tavern, are also offering free meals.
And if you just want to do your part and buy a furloughed federal worker a beer, there's a new website called PayItFurloughed.com where people are coming together to buy local craft brews for federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.
