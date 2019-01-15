WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebies and deals to help furloughed workers during the government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Freebies and deals to help furloughed government workers - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Our area has a large number of federal workers affected by the federal shutdown and they're part of the 800,000 federal employees that have either been furloughed or working without pay since Dec. 21.

They won't receive their next paychecks until the government reopens.

With no clear end in sight, a growing number of businesses are stepping in to offer everything from specials to freebies to assistance.

First, cell phone service. Most of the major wireless providers, including Verizon, Spring and AT&T, are working with government employees offering short term assistance or flexible payments.

Banks, credit card companies, lenders and loan servicers also have assistance options available. Experts say it's best to take advantage of this help before missing payments. Included in the list: Bank of America, Chase, Discover, Wells Fargo and more.

Locally, many cultural institutions are offering free admission to federal workers with ID. From the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Franklin Institute to the Museum of the American Revolution - there's a growing list.

Some local restaurants, like the Pineville Tavern, are also offering free meals.

And if you just want to do your part and buy a furloughed federal worker a beer, there's a new website called PayItFurloughed.com where people are coming together to buy local craft brews for federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealfree stuffgovernment shutdownfurloughs
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT'S THE DEAL
Consumer Reports tests best Dutch oven cookers
Freebie Friday: Freebies for furloughed federal workers and Miller Lite beer
Consumer Reports: Making your pricey printer ink last longer
What's the Deal: Getting organized in 5 minutes or less
More what's the deal
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports tests best Dutch oven cookers
Freebie Friday: Freebies for furloughed federal workers and Miller Lite beer
Consumer Reports: Making your pricey printer ink last longer
48 diamond bracelets mailed to man who ordered 1
More Shopping
Top Stories
AccuWeather: 2 Chances of Snow
UPS facility remains closed day after hostage situation in NJ
Carson Wentz will be Eagles starting QB next season
Car hits side of preschool building in Bucks Co.
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Philabundance sends food for furloughed TSA workers
Old Tappan Zee Bridge comes down in demolition
Wolf begins second term as Pennsylvania governor
Show More
Murphy takes aim at tax credits in speech on his 1st year
Firefighter injured battling business fire in Stanton, Del.
N.J. teacher, basketball coach charged with sex assault
Komen Race for the Cure tradition in Philly being replaced
Wings announcer loses job after talk about Native American player
More News