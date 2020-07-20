Funny T-shirts to get you through tough times

FYI Philly

By Bethany Owings
Dena Blizzard, also known as the comedian "One Funny Mother", is famous for her viral videos and wine-themed products resonating with mothers everywhere.

Now, the comedian has come out with a new line of apparel with clever catch-phrases on them that may be able to bring us exactly what we might need right now...A good laugh.

Her number one best-seller is one T-shirt that says "I love you, get away from me."

Fitting for families in quarantine who may have had a little too much downtime with their children. Dena can relate as a mom of three teenagers, two who are going to college next year.

Blizzard usually sells merchandise on tours, but since her show has been put on hold due to COVID-19, she decided to make apparel that speaks to the times.


It's a booming family business currently operating out of her basement.

The former New Jersey beauty queen's brand new Prosecco Pants fit right in with her wine-themed products.

The comfy pants have pockets, and come with a matching shirt that says "Good Luck With That." The funny mom always finds a common thread to connect people.

Blizzard has also recorded over 100 videos showcasing life in quarantine that's evolved into her own Facebook Live morning show airing every day from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

