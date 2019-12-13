2019 Holiday Gifts and Fun Guide

Christmas Village is a one-stop shop for the holidaysThe outdoor holiday markets right in the center of the city have become a holiday tradition in Philadelphia. The Christmas Village in Love Park is the biggest ever, migrating over to the North side of City Hall, this season.
It will transport you around the world to an authentic German Christmas Market, while the Made in Philadelphia Market at Dilworth Park, on City Hall's West side, is a celebration of dozens of local artisans.
Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Website |FB
Through Christmas Eve
Love Park, 1501 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Holiday Gift Guide Craft Spirits:Looking for a spirited gift for the holidays we rounded up three locals spots where you can find hand crafted booze and one of the top places to find bar supplies.
Kensington Distillery New Liberty has been building their brand for more than six years and they have some new products for the holidays including their Coffee Liqueur.
Pezzone Cello was born in a South Philadelphia row home and now has created a seasonal line of cellos that includes more than 10 flavors.
And Art in the Age is an Old City staple, with every supply you can think of for your home bar, a wall of craft spirits to choose from and a cocktail bar with a menu of seasonal drinks.
Art in the Age | Facebook | Instagram
116 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
New Liberty Distillery | Facebook | Instagram
1431 North Cadwallader Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Enter through courtyard on N. American St
Product available at Reading Terminal Market, Christmas Village and Art in the Age
Pezzone Cello | Facebook | Instagram
38 Jackson St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Store at the Reading Terminal Market
Cocktail-Making Made Easy with New Class at FondSouth Philadelphia restaurant Fond is helping you up your bartending game.
Their monthly cocktail-making series is focused on teaching beginners and established cocktail connoisseurs tips and tricks the established Fond bartenders have learned through their careers.
The series runs the first Monday of every month and will be based around two cocktails with plenty of instruction and fun at the bar.
Fond | Facebook | Instagram
1537 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Cocktail Making Series is the first Monday of the month.
Call to reserve a spot: 215-551-5000
Holiday gift ideas for her or him from PandoraFor gifts that sparkle and shine and commemorating charms, Pandora is a hot spot every holiday season.
This year, they are showing off their holiday collection and gift sets, which include the exclusive Philly Charms Gift Set, the signature O Pendant, and Pandora Me, aimed for younger audiences.
Disney Fans - be sure to check out the new Frozen II collection, as well as other memorable and classic Disney charms.
If you know any Harry Potter fans, there's a brand new collection out for those folks as well!
Pandora King of Prussia Mall | Instagram
King of Prussia Mall: 690 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Localish Presents: Handmade hats from a Philadelphia factoryAmerican Hats is one of the last true American hat factories.
Now owned by Reverend Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, it was formerly the S&S Hat Company, a Philadelphia millinery with a rich history dating back to the 1920s that sold hats to large department stores and small boutiques alike.
Today, the Reverend continues to use some of the original vintage equipment, and takes great pride in respecting the traditions and methods of yesteryear, making over 5,000 high-quality, handmade hats a year.
She just opened a retail store at the new Fashion District mall in Center City.
American Hats LLC | American Hats | Instagram
2251 Fraley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137
267-345-1141
Retail Store
Fashion District Philadelphia - Concourse Level
901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-758-6940
Cook like the Chefs at Laurel and Palizzi Social Club
Two new cookbooks have hit the market from two of Philadelphia's most renowned chefs.
Nick Elmi and Joey Baldino have released cookbooks that double as memoirs, telling the story of their restaurants through the food and the people. Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia shares the story behind the menu at Laurel while also teaching you a few of the French techniques that have made Nick Elmi a Top Chef. Dinner at the Club gives some of the history behind the members only dining experience at Palizzi Social Club and how Joey Baldino grew up in the neighborhood and then came back to revitalize the South Philadelphia staple that has been there for more than 100 years.
Dinner at the Club
Palizzi Social Club | Facebook | Instagram
1408 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia
Laurel | Facebook | Instagram
1617 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
The self-proclaimed best workout in the worldReady for an amazing workout? How about the "best workout in the world."
Barry's Boot Camp is the OG of high intensity interval training. Founded 21 years ago in Southern California, there are now locations in more than a dozen countries around the world.
But the new studio in Center City is the first in the tri-state region. A great gift for yourself or the fitness lovers on your list.
Barry's Boot Camp | Facebook
1911 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-310-5228
Walnut Street Theatre brings Disney's Shrek to PhillyShrek The Musical puts a modern twist on the Oscar-winning Disney kids classic, and its set to hit the stage this holiday season through Jan. 5.
Shrek The Musical | Show tickets | Facebook
Through Jan. 5
Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
215-574-3550
Shelter Me: Black Cat CafeIf you have some feline lovers on your gift list this season, maybe send them to the Black Cat Café in Devon, where all of the proceeds go to the cats.
It's what you may call a rescue restaurant, run by the non-profit cat rescue PALS. PALS pulls high-risk cats from shelters around the area, finds them foster and forever homes, and raises money for medical funds, among other things.
The volunteer-run staff at Black Cat Cafe cook breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday, and everything is homemade. The french toast is a crowd-pleaser and there are vegan options, too! Be sure to stop by the gift shop, where you can find unique cat-themed items for the cat, yourself or anyone!
The Black Cat Cafe | Facebook
42 Berkley Rd, Devon, PA 19333