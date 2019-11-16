Shopping

Goop's 'Ridiculous But Awesome' holiday gift guide includes $75K coffee table book and Chanel for kids

The holiday season is around the corner and Gwyneth Paltrow's company Goop launched its holiday gift guide including a section titled 'Ridiculous But Awesome.'

The category includes extravagant items including a $250 gold Safe-T brass fire extinguisher and a $100,010 tree house.

Under 'gifts for kids' there is a Chanel purse retailed for $1,500.



And there's nothing goopier than forking over 65 dollars for a single bar of soap with healing crystals inside.

There is also a Connect Four game listed for about $1,500.

A lot of people are also talking about the $43,000 earrings and $75,000 coffee table book listed.

The website also had a gift guide out for budget conscious shoppers and the entire list is broken down into 10 categories.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingshoppingonline shoppinggwyneth paltrow
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sean Kratz guilty of first-degree murder in Bucks County killings
Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Center City restaurant
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
10 kids get forever homes during adoption month celebration
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
Pay lunch debt or face consequence: Quakertown schools put parents on notice
Show More
Suspect dies in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree about selling 'potentially unsafe drugs'
Police strengthen community bond with trip to African American history museum
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
More TOP STORIES News