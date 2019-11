Goop's 'Ridiculous But Awesome' holiday gift guide includes $75K coffee table book and Chanel for kids

The holiday season is around the corner and Gwyneth Paltrow's company Goop launched its holiday gift guide including a section titled 'Ridiculous But Awesome.'The category includes extravagant items including a $250 gold Safe-T brass fire extinguisher and a $100,010 tree house.Under 'gifts for kids' there is a Chanel purse retailed for $1,500.And there's nothing goopier than forking over 65 dollars for a single bar of soap with healing crystals inside.There is also a Connect Four game listed for about $1,500.A lot of people are also talking about the $43,000 earrings and $75,000 coffee table book listed.The website also had a gift guide out for budget conscious shoppers and the entire list is broken down into 10 categories.