Grateful Dead, Nike team up on psychedelic sneakers

The Grateful Dead and Nike just teamed up to create a trio of psychedelic sneakers all emblazoned with the San Francisco Bay Area band's dancing bear characters.The Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead sneakers come in hot shades of yellow, green and orange. They include fake fur and suede and have the band's iconic skull logo on the inside. Built into the shoe's tongue is a hidden zippered pocket to stash things that Deadheads would be in to.The shoes have a staggered release starting this Saturday.The sneakers cost about $110.