Shopping

Costco, Target and dozens of others will be closed for Easter, giving frontline workers the holiday off

Here's a list of what's closed on Easter Sunday.
By ABC7.com
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday

With the Easter holiday right around the corner, you may be wondering what stores are open and what's closed on Easter Sunday this year? Many large stores will be closing their doors to give their frontline workers the holiday off.

Target, Sam's Club, Costco, and Macy's are among dozens of stores that will be closed.

But in case you need to run an errand, many stores will remain open. Trader Joe's, CVS, and Starbucks are among many other stores that will be open on Easter Sunday.

List of stores closed on Easter Sunday 2021


Source: List from retailmenot.com
-- Ace Hardware
-- Aéropostale

-- Apple
-- Banana Republic
-- Barnes & Noble
-- Best Buy
-- Bloomingdale's

-- Bob's Discount Furniture
-- Burlington
-- The Container Store
-- Costco
-- Crate & Barrel
-- Dick's Sporting Goods
-- DSW
-- H&M
-- Hobby Lobby
-- HomeGoods
-- JCPenny
-- Kohl's
-- Lowe's
-- Macy's
-- Marshalls
-- Michael's
-- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
-- Office Depot
-- Pier 1
-- Pottery Barn
-- Target
-- T.J. Maxx
-- Sam's Club
-- Staples
-- Supercuts

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsouthern californiaholidaylowesmacy'sbest buycostcoappleeastertarget
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Pa. set to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Local congressmembers say the US Capitol Police must be expanded
Man shot, killed in the city's Logan section: Police
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
Show More
Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech
Gloucester Twp. police dedicates walkway to World Autism Awareness Day
Hundreds gathered to remember coach, mentor during vigil in Germantown
Wilmington entrepreneur creates app to support Black-owned businesses
I-295 wall collapse under investigation; public forum scheduled
More TOP STORIES News