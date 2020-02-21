Shopping

Freebie Friday: Here's where you can find free pancakes, coffee, Frozen 2 storytime and more

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE PANCAKES

Let's with a very important date: Tuesday, February 25th. It's National Pancake Day! IHOP is giving out free short stacks all day. There's no purchase necessary.

FREE COFFEE

How about some free coffee to go with it? When you join Dunkin's DD Perks program, you get a free beverage of your choice when you sign up and another on your birthday.

FREE KIDS ART CLASS

Saturday, February 22nd from 1pm to 3pm, Michaels stores are hosting a Kids Club Class where kids can build free Clothespin Fairies. No purchase is necessary and all the supplies will be provided free of charge!
FREE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION

Heading towards spring, if you're on a fitness kick and would love some inspiration, click here to get a 2-year subscription to Shape Magazine.

FREE MUSEUM SEMINAR

As we celebrate Black History Month, the African American Museum in Philadelphia is hosting all kinds of free conversations and seminars. Click here for the full list and schedule.

FREE STORYTIME
On Saturday, February 22nd, join Action News anchor Alicia Vitarelli for a special Frozen 2 Storytime reading in the Lodge at the Blue Cross River Rink. The reading includes a visit with some of our favorite ice princesses along with free treats and hot chocolate. The fun starts at 11:30am!
