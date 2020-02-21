Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE PANCAKES
Let's with a very important date: Tuesday, February 25th. It's National Pancake Day! IHOP is giving out free short stacks all day. There's no purchase necessary.
FREE COFFEE
How about some free coffee to go with it? When you join Dunkin's DD Perks program, you get a free beverage of your choice when you sign up and another on your birthday.
FREE KIDS ART CLASS
Saturday, February 22nd from 1pm to 3pm, Michaels stores are hosting a Kids Club Class where kids can build free Clothespin Fairies. No purchase is necessary and all the supplies will be provided free of charge!
FREE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION
Heading towards spring, if you're on a fitness kick and would love some inspiration, click here to get a 2-year subscription to Shape Magazine.
FREE MUSEUM SEMINAR
As we celebrate Black History Month, the African American Museum in Philadelphia is hosting all kinds of free conversations and seminars. Click here for the full list and schedule.
Freebie Friday: Here's where you can get free pancakes, coffee, art classes and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News