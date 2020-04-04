Shopping

All Hobby Lobby stores closed, workers furloughed until further notice

Many businesses around the world are having to lay-off or furlough employees as COVID-19 causes non-essential companies to shut down.

Staff who were once employed are now among those who qualify for unemployment. Hobby Lobby plans to suspend paid time off and vacation time, but encourages employees to take advantage of federal compensation.

The company said its temporarily closing all stores, but promises medical, dental and long-term disability benefits until May 1.
