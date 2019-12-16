Shopping

Holiday Gift Guide for craft beer and cocktail lovers

By Timothy Walton
Looking for a spirited gift for the holidays we rounded up three locals spots where you can find hand crafted booze and one of the top places to find bar supplies.

Kensington Distillery New Liberty has been building their brand for more than six years and they have some new products for the holidays including their Coffee Liqueur.

Pezzone Cello was born in a South Philadelphia row home and now has created a seasonal line of cellos that includes more than 10 flavors.

And Art in the Age is an Old City staple, with every supply you can think of for your home bar, a wall of craft spirits to choose from and a cocktail bar with a menu of seasonal drinks.

Art in the Age | Facebook | Instagram

116 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

New Liberty Distillery | Facebook | Instagram
1431 North Cadwallader Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Enter through courtyard on N. American St

Product available at Reading Terminal Market, Christmas Village and Art in the Age

Pezzone Cello | Facebook | Instagram
38 Jackson St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Store at the Reading Terminal Market
