Holiday gift ideas for her or him from Pandora

For gifts that sparkle and shine and commemorating charms, Pandora is a hot spot every holiday season.They're set up in their new store location at the King of Prussia Mall - right next to Bloomingdales, with lots of glass and light.This year, they are showing off their holiday collection and gift sets, which include the exclusive Philly Charms Gift Set, the signature O Pendant, and Pandora Me, aimed for younger audiences.Disney Fans - be sure to check out the new Frozen II collection, as well as other memorable and classic Disney charms.If you know any Harry Potter fans, there's a brand new collection out for those folks as well!King of Prussia Mall: 690 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406