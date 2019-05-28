Shopping

How to find out if your sunglasses have expired

The sunglasses you're wearing every day may have expired, especially if you've had them for more than two years. That's the typical expiration.

I spoke with a retina surgeon on how you can test your sunglasses at home and what to look for when you buy.

"What people don't realize is that prolonged exposure of sunglasses to UV Rays from the sun will actually damage the coding of the UV protection," said Retina Surgeon Dr. Shawn Kovaoussi with the Berkeley Eye Center.

SEE ALSO: Are refurbished headphones worth it? Top brands at half-price
EMBED More News Videos

Think refurbished headphones aren't for you? Wait until you find out how much you can save.



Kovaoussi say this could leave you open to a number of eye-related health issues.

"Sunglasses with UV protection are critical to protect your eyes and multiple structures in the eyes from damage. You can get damage from the sun even on your eyelids," said Kovaoussi.

So how do you know if your sunglasses have expired?

There's actually a great way to test them at home. You can order a UV flashlight from Amazon and shine that against a $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 bill. When the watermark from the bill lights up, put the sunglasses in front of it. If it disappears, then you'll know your sunglasses are still working.

So, how do you shop for the right lens protection?

"When you're shopping for sunglasses, you want to look for the 400 UV label that means the sunglasses will protect 99 to 100 percent of the ultra violet rays from the sun. You want to look for both UVA and UVB protection," said Kovaoussi.

Certain types of sunglasses will also be marked with a "P" indicating they are polarized. Kovaoussi explains it's different from UV protection, almost like an additive effect. Either way make sure you're buying glasses with the 400 UV label.

RELATED: How to prepare your home and A/C unit for the warmer temperatures
EMBED More News Videos

How to prepare your home and A/C unit for the warmer temperatures

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghealtheye carestretch your dollar
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
Supreme Court rejects appeal over Boyertown transgender bathrooms
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
Police follow trail of blood to investigate North Philly shooting
'Burnout' deemed medical diagnosis
Experienced American climber dies on crowded Mount Everest
Show More
Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs
Accuweather: Downpours, Severe Storms Likely Today
Teen shot after bullet comes through bedroom window in North Philly
Good Samaritan rescues injured bald eagle
Services for fallen Pa. state trooper
More TOP STORIES News