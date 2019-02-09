JCPenney to stop selling appliances and furniture in stores

You'll soon see some changes in JCPenney stores.
The retailer has announced that it will stop selling appliances and furniture in the stores.
It's all part of an effort to reinvent itself.
JCPenney will continue to sell appliances and furniture on its websites only.
It plans to use the extra floor space to focus on clothing and home furnishings.
Both categories represent higher profit margins.
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldfurnitureappliances
