Kohl's announces that soon Amazon returns will be accepted in all stores

You'll soon be able to return your Amazon packages to any Kohl's store.

The returns program will launch nationwide in July, the discount retailer announced on Tuesday.

Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.

The program, known as Amazon Returns at Kohl's, is already available in Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee after starting in 2017.

