Last-minute shopping underway this Christmas Eve

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- You can't leave it all up to Dasher, Dancer and Prancer, you've got to get out here and put the work in. It seems all the procrastinators have joined forces in the parking lot of Market Place at Garden State Park along Route 70 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Christmas Eve."The roads are packed with cars, there are lines everywhere. It's to be expected, it's great," says Minerva Crecelius of Cherry Hill.While Minerva is basking in the hustle and bustle, Manny is stuck in his ways and now stuck in line outside Best Buy."It's part of my personality, and it always has been, so I'm constantly late," said Manny Carmona of Pennsauken.Hopefully, you didn't forget any ingredients for Christmas dinner."Really crowded, lots of things missing from the shelves but Wegmans employees are in there filling the shelves as quick as they can," said Beth Glennon of Haddonfield.Brandi works for Instacart. She says her mobile orders have been booming."It's been crazy, but it's been good," she said.She's just fulfilled a Wegmans order for her latest client. Right now, it's the busiest store in the plaza."I think this is a time of year where we're all grateful we're all happy that we're healthy," said Glennon.