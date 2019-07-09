What's the Deal: Local entrepreneur earns six figures selling clothes online

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lots of people have a side hustle these days but what if you could turn your side hustle into a full-fledged business.
One local entrepreneur is doing just that and she got started using the website Poshmark. Poshmark is a site where you can sell your own clothing, shoes, bags and accessories.
What you may not know is it can also empower you to build your own thriving retail business.
Fashionista Colleen Daum is living her dream as the owner of her own retail business called amannequin, but she got her start on Poshmark.
"I have made over $150,000 on Poshmark," she said.
Daum began by selling her own clothes, then signed up for Poshmark's boutique certification program.
"So the boutique certification program is you have to make 10 sales and then you can become a boutique and buy wholesale from Poshmark," she explained. "I was able to start out with $1,000 and then it turned into $5,000 and $20,000 and $40,000."
And two and a half years later, amannequin became a full fledged boutique with Poshmark allowing her to build her brand for free.
"It was a great way to start small and grow," she said.
Daum's advice to be successful?
"So your number one tip is to have a good cover shot," she said. "When you're scrolling through the feed and you see a cute image, it just makes you stop and click."
Daum said a good cover shot got Poshmark's attention and it featured a shoe she was selling on one of its email campaigns. Through that email campaign Daum sold 293 pairs of the same shoe.
Another tip she said is to share your listings.
"There's a button where you can click share and when you share it, it goes out to all your followers," she said.
And make sure to link your Poshmark account to platforms like Pinterest and Facebook to maximize your exposure.
"It just gives you a whole new audience that you're reaching and then you get new customers on the Poshmark platform," she said.
And the Poshmark platform is huge with 50-million registered users and a sale is made nearly every second.
