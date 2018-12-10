Local nonprofit offering gently used computers at steep discounts

AUDUBON, Pa. --If you're looking to get a computer this holiday season, you're in luck. There's a local non-profit offering gently used computers at an incredibly steep discount.
The non-profit is in Montgomery County and it has an over-supply of secondhand computers and laptops in great condition. Anyone can get one for just $100-175 dollars.
For years, TeamChildren has worked to bridge the digital divide, connecting children, schools, and community groups with low-cost computers, so a lack of finances aren't a barrier to high achievement.
And this holiday season, the organization has a rather merry problem -
"We have about 500 or 600 computers, if not more," said Robert Toporek, founder and CEO at TeamChildren.
Toporek wants to get as many of these computers as possible into new homes before he's out of pocket getting a knee replacement.
Some computers were donated by individuals, but most come from corporations upgrading their technology, including SEI, Wawa, Lockheed, and Acme.
There are some desktops, but also stacks and stacks of high-end laptops from brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
Volunteers at TeamChildren make sure they're in tip-top working order and include the group's educational software. It's multi-lingual.
Prices range from $100 to $175 - it's TeamChildren's administrative fee for preparing the computers.
Toporek also asks recipients for a brief letter on how the computer will make a difference. Clinton Lewis said a computer his family bought turned his son's life around.
"He went from failing in schools to basically A's and B's," he said.
But Toporek says the devices aren't limited to families.
"Anybody that needs a computer can get one - schools, organizations, individuals, senior citizens, most important - veterans and first responders," he said.
TeamChildren is located in Audubon, Pennsylvania.
You can call 610-666-1795 to schedule a time to take your letter and fee and get your computer or you can send in a deposit with your letter, then schedule an appointment.
ONLINE:
http://www.teamchildren.org/
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps