Long lines as malls in southeastern Pennsylvania

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Friday, southeastern Pennsylvania allowed indoor shopping to resume. About 100 people stood in line to be the first ones inside the Willow Grove Mall.Tiara Thomas of North Philly said she waited in line for two hours before the doors opened at 11 a.m."I wanted to be one of the first people to shop and get everything first," said Thomas.Action News spoke to other shoppers who said it was all in the name of a good deal. Retailers have a lot of inventory from the last few months and are slashing prices."I saw there were a lot of shoe sales so I wanted to be the first to get them before they sold out," said Oreck Frazier of Abington.In contrast at the King of Prussia Mall, shoppers called the experience disappointing, finding many closed stores."We got here at 11 to make sure we were here when the doors opened and we were actually underwhelmed, there was no lines coming out of the doors," said Casey Ruch of Downingtown.As part of the green phase, indoor malls must operate at 50% capacity and face masks must be worn inside. Stores also changed their operating hours."I feel like people might be like scared to come out," said Paige Grace-Riehma of Downingtown. "I mean it's a huge mall and the worry that everybody is going to be here."Some shoppers say they don't mind the new safety protocols as they just want to get back to normal again."I've been online shopping a lot but I feel like being here and just like walking around it's kind of better because like this is like a hangout spot almost for like me and my friends," said Sarah Boland of Horsham.As areas around Pennsylvania go green, Governor Tom Wolf wanted to remind people that a mask is not meant to infringe on your freedom but instead prevents virus transmission.