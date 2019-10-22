Shopping

Macy's says it will stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020

NEW YORK -- Macy's Inc. says it will stop selling real fur by the end of its fiscal year 2020 at its namesake stores, Bloomingdale's, as well as at its discount outlets.

As part of the announcement, the department store chain says it will close its fur vaults and salons.

In a statement, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette says company representatives have regularly met with the Humane Society of the United States and other non-governmental groups.

Macy's store label brands are already fur-free.

The Cincinnati-based retailer says that the rise of new fabric technology like faux fur will make the transition easier.

Macy's follows such companies as Ralph Lauren and Burberry in dropping real fur.

Macy's fiscal year 2020 will end in early 2021.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnew york citymacy'sshopping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens assaulted in separate, similar incidents in NE Philly: Police
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
Man caught on video placing anti-Semitic fliers on cars
$30K reward offered after toddler killed, baby shot
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
Show More
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks seek to turn an injustice into good
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Hearing today on plastic bag ban in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, steadier rain tonight
Police seek man who allegedly recorded woman in a retail store bathroom
More TOP STORIES News