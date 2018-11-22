SHOPPING

Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals

Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals.

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
Some Black Friday discounts are already available, but the door busters have yet to be unveiled, and some people will do anything for a good deal.

Mike Farrar is first in line at the Best Buy at the Christiana Fashion Center.

He says he has been camping out since 10 o'clock Tuesday night.

The elementary school teacher explained why he plans to spend up to $15,000, telling us he's not just doing holiday shopping for loved ones, but also helping others out who don't have the money right now to get the deals.

Farrar says he's prepared for wind chills in the teens.

He has lots of blankets, a pillow, an air mattress and told us we was waiting for a space heater to arrive sometime Thursday.

